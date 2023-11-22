Council hands over management of Leamington athletics track to leisure company
and live on Freeview channel 276
The operation and management of the Edmondscote Athletics Track in Leamington has been transferred from Warwick District Council to leisure company Everyone Active.
The company has added the track to the growing list of facilities across the district, including Newbold Comyn, Abbey Fields and St Nicholas Park Leisure centres which it manages for the council.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As well as hosting regular events and competitions, the 400m metre, all-weather track is home to a number of local clubs including the Leamington Athletics Academy, Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, Kenilworth Runners and Spa Striders, with "the continuation of the existing bookings and services being a firm priority” for the new operators.
Councillor Ian Davison, Leader of Warwick District Council said: “The Council is confident that transferring the Athletics Track management to Everyone Active will greatly benefit users of this important local facility.
" We are particularly keen to see increased participation rates.
"We are working hard to ensure that there is a smooth transition, so the local clubs continue to meet as usual.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alex Fuoco-Lang, contract manager in Warwick for Everyone Active, added: “We are delighted to be adding the popular and successful athletics track, which will complement our existing fitness offering in the area and are looking forward to meeting club members and regular users and also to providing new opportunities for athletes of all ages.”