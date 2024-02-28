Council is planting 17,000 new snowdrops across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of snowdrops are being planted across the Warwick district this year.

The news comes as thousands of snowdrops, which were planted some years ago now and bloom to life every year, have opened on the embankment off the Banbury Road in St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

Among the earliest spring bulbs to bloom around late January, snowdrops are an early source of nectar and pollen for insects emerging on warmer days in the spring.

This year, Warwick District Council says it is planting 17,000 new snowdrops across the district at Abbey End island and the War Memorial in Kenilworth, the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington, and Warwick Cemetery.

Natural displays of crocus, another early spring bulb, can also be seen in Victoria Park, Euston Place and Midland Oak Park in Leamington.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood and green spaces, said: “It’s fantastic to see the vibrant, natural displays of snowdrops and crocus across the district.

"Our Green Spaces team and contractor idverde continue to maintain our award-winning parks and open spaces with careful consideration for biodiversity and the natural habitat.”

