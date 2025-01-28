Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Nothing will get in the way” of council plans to rejuvenate Rugby town centre despite the prospect of local government reorganisation looming large.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the message from Rugby Borough Council leader Councillor Michael Moran (Lab, Admirals & Cawston) in response to fears that plans to merge Warwickshire’s biggest councils into one entity could impact projects at a local level.

Warwickshire County Council has applied to be in the first tranche of areas currently covered by two levels of local government – county, then district and borough councils – to create one new authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Moran is the only district or borough leader in the county not to oppose the speed of the plans, reasoning that efficiencies could and should be made and that not enough detail has been established to object at this stage.

Council leader insists unitary plans will not impact Rugby town centre regeneration

If Warwickshire is accepted by the government as part of the first wave, all six current county, district and borough councils will disappear to be replaced by a new authority, probably by April 2027.

It has led to concerns that Rugby’s location will lead to it being forgotten and that regeneration plans could be placed on the backburner, notions that Cllr Moran wholly rejected while placing the onus on those elected.

“It comes down to the quality of the individuals,” he said.

“At Rugby Borough Council, we have developed a corporate strategy that is clear and being put in place. It is incumbent on those who are elected in Rugby to speak up for Rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every resident has an equal vote and equal representation and Rugby does not miss out on its voice being heard any more than Leamington, Stratford or Nuneaton. Every part of the authority needs to speak up for its residents, so I don’t see that being an issue in itself.

“I think that is probably a reflection of the past and Rugby (Borough) Council not getting its act together in the way that it could have, and a perception that Rugby Council hasn’t performed, but I don’t think that has a direct link to how a new authority could perform at all.”

Warwickshire County Council leader Councillor Izzi Seccombe OBE (Con, Stour & the Vale) recently rubber stamped the political decision to go ahead with unitary plans in the quickest possible timescale, despite reservations being articulated by councillors at various levels.

Among them was Rugby borough’s Councillor Isabelle McKenzie (Lib Dem, Rokeby & Overslade) who questioned whether regeneration plans would be affected by the need for a new authority to fund costly demand-led services like education and social care.Cllr Seccombe noted at the time that capital funding – for buildings and physical items – cannot readily be transferred to revenue pots, the money that funds day-to-day services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Moran added: “Rugby’s regeneration is going to take place, it is literally the cornerstone of what we are doing. It is going to happen and blood sweat and tears will deliver that. Nothing will get in the way.

“As for other services, I disagree with the start point that this would negatively affect them, (that won’t happen) if representatives do their jobs, the council is structured properly to deliver those services and officers delivering those services are accountable.

“This all comes down to the quality of representation. The structure does not disturb the man or woman on the street. It is whether bins are cleared, whether schools and health services work, it is the outcome of the services that we put a focus on, not the mechanism or the label on the side of a bin lorry.

“Politicians have to focus on the output, not themselves.”

Asked how he could make promises given that the organisation he leads could be gone within two-and-a-half years, Cllr Moran replied: “We have a clear window to put those plans in place to ensure they are funded and deliverable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On that basis, there is no scenario that I can see where a new authority will want to derail that, but that is part of the negotiations and discussions that will take place now.

“Rugby residents have missed out on investment over years under previous administrations so we are going to correct that and ensure it is a legacy of Rugby Borough Council.”

While keen to address all aspects with an open mind, including the prospect of a town council being formed in Rugby, Cllr Moran did strongly advocate services being spread across the county.

“I would be against a hub approach whereby all services and offices are based out of one area, for example. I think that is something to be looked at,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a newcomer to politics, there is so much that needs to change, and that is only for the benefit of residents because there are significant inefficiencies. I think this is something all residents should welcome.

“I am confident they will get a better product at the end of the day.”