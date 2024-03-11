Council looking to raise awareness of support available for young carers in Warwickshire

With Young Carers Action Day this week (Wednesday March 13), Warwickshire County Council is looking to raise awareness of the support available for young carers in the county.

Currently there are around 1,500 young people under 18 years and approximately 1,700 18 to 25-year-old young adult carers in Warwickshire who, in addition to attending school, carry out other responsibilities including: dressing younger siblings, cooking, cleaning, helping with homework and providing emotional support to family members due to alcohol or substance misuse or issues concerning mental health.

Cllr Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for adult social care and health said: “As with adults who provide unpaid care, young people may not realise they are carrying out extra duties at home that may impact on their lives.

"We all need to support our young people to receive the help and support they need and not wait until there is a crisis.

"This Young Carers Action Day, Warwickshire can help to connect young carers with a growing network of support from all our partners.”

The theme to this year’s Young Carers Action Day is ‘Fair Futures for Young Carers’.

If anyone knows a young person who provides extra help and support to a family member, they are asked to signpost them to Young Carers Caring Together Warwickshire: https://www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk/young-carers/

This service offers targeted support for to young carer's, including an assessment of need, information and advice, groups and activities, providing one-to-one emotional support, as well as facilitating access to health and well-being support.

For Young Carers Action Day 2024, Young Carers Caring Together Warwickshire will be inviting young carers and their families to film a glimpse into their lives.

The young carers involved will express in their own words, their aspirations for the future and describe the support they look for to help them with their caring duties.

Along with the videos, young carers will be encouraged to write a letter to their future self, which they will post into a time capsule and buried.

For more information go to: https://www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk/

For many young people who have a caring responsibility, mental health is also a concern.

The council is also highlighting other platforms such as Kooth.com, which provides a place for young carers to share thoughts and feelings anonymously with mental health experts.