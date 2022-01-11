Council responds to anger over rise of up to 56 per cent on parking charges across Warwick district

Angry residents have raised concerns about increases of up to 56 per cent for prices at all 29 of Warwick District Council' s (WDC) off-street car parks, which came into effect this month.

The authority has raised prices at its 14 car parks in Leamington, 12 in Warwick and three in Kenilworth.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the second time in 12 months that the council has made such hikes.

Parking machine.

On a post about the price hikes one member of the Leamington Spa Noticeboard Facebook group said: "Just to let everyone know that WDC have put up parking charges up in the off street car parks.

"[It's gone] from paying £4.85 for all day just before Christmas to this morning having to pay £7.20 is .absolute madness.

"I work in Leamington for an independent retail business, how are we supposed to survive when all the council seem to be doing is driving our customers to shop out of town?

"[It's] unbelievable."

St Peter's multi-storey car park in Leamington.

Another said: "[This is an] absolute joke.

"And they wonder why so many shops are closing down, it’s easier to go to the retail park, especially when you have young kids that can’t necessarily walk too far."

And another added: "Greedy council, for a lot of people that charge represents nearly an hours work."

The changes, agreed by cabinet and full council in November, includes a flat rate introduced seven days a week as opposed to the previously lower Sunday prices.

The Covent Garden surface and multi-storey car parks in Leamington.

In Leamington, the all-day maximum charge to park at the Royal Priors and St Peter's car parks is now £8.

The maximum charge at car parks in Warwick is £7 while some of the town's car parks have different incremental charges per hour.

All day parking on a Sunday in Kenilworth has jumped from £4.50 to £6.30 - an increase of 40 per cent - while overnight parking on a Sunday has also risen, from £1.50 to £2.

Four hours' Sunday parking has risen in the town from £2.50 to £3.90 - a 56 per cent rise - and three hours' parking on a Sunday is up from £2 to £3.

Three hours' parking Monday to Saturday is up from £2 to a £3 flat rate across all seven days.

Similarly, four hours Monday to Saturday has increased from £3 to £3.90.

Parking in some car parks, such as Abbey Fields in Kenilworth, will remain free for the first two hours.

A council spokesman said: "In November 2021 Councillors approved the recommendation to raise the tariffs in all off-street car parks managed by Warwick District Council. At the same time the Council has made additional adjustments to align the charging structure of all off-street car parks in the district.

"These changes have been made in response to the changing habits of visitors and shoppers and the effects of increased hybrid working which has reduced the demand for season tickets and is coupled with the need to cover the costs of maintaining, operating and ensuring the safety of these facilities for which the Council receives no other income.

"The introduction of one-hour incremental parking rates and the phasing-in of cashless parking and new ways to pay including RingGo (app, call, text or online), contactless by Credit/Debit Cards and Apple Pay will ensure the Council’s parking facilities are more flexible and user-friendly."