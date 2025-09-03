Council reveals cost of removing anti-Reform graffiti from its Warwick offices

Warwickshire County Council has revealed the cost it faced to remove anti-reform graffiti from its offices in Warwick.

During the morning of Saturday August 2, it was discovered that spray paint and marker pens were used to plaster messages on the glass and brick frontages at the Reform-led county council’s head office at Shire Hall in Warwick.

It happened at some point after the authority closed for business on the Friday and the council-owned Barrack Street car park was also targeted.

One sprayed in bright green paint on the glass panels at the entrance read ‘F*** Nigel’ while another in pen read ‘F*** Reform’.

Shire Hall in Warwick. Photo by Warwickshire World

The messages appear alongside what appeared to be graffiti tags – signatures of an individual or group laying claim to the crime – ‘Tonk’ and ‘FSC’.

The county council also contacted Warwickshire Police about the incident.

Now, a month on, the council has revealed that the removing of the vandalism cost nearly £1,500.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “We can confirm that the final clean-up cost for the removal of graffiti left on our buildings at the start of August was £1,460.

"This work was carried out as a weekend emergency out-of-hours call-out to ensure the swift restoration of affected areas.

"Graffiti was removed from multiple locations including: the main entrance to Shire Hall, doors, windows, and signage, the main brickwork adjacent to the Post Office and the Barrack Street car park.”

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage nationally, is the largest party on the council, as a result of the local elections in May – but it does not hold an overall majority.