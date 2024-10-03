Council says 'it is working on' solutions to new Leamington school’s pedestrian access problems after MP raises concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has visited the new Oakley School to help raise the concerns of parents about pedestrian access to the site.

The new all-through school site in Bishop’s Tachbrook opened to pupils for the first time at the beginning of the new school term last month but there are issues to be resolved regarding people being able get onto and off the site on foot or by bicycle.

On his Facebook page, Mr Western said: “The Conservative-led County and District Councils failed to deliver pedestrian and safe cycling access to the site.

"It is simply not good enough.

Warwick and Leaminton MP is shown the issues with pedestrian and cycling access at the new Oakley School. Credit: Matt Western.

“This was entirely predictable, they knew the country park was delayed over a year ago and wouldn’t be ready in time for the school opening.

"And then there was a year's delay in opening the school and it being massively over budget.

"The public expects better than this.

“I will be writing to the relevant authorities once more to push again for the pedestrian and cycle access pupils deserve and stress the urgency of this.

“If any parents or pupils have stories of how this has impacted them, please do email me in private.”

Warwick District Council has responded.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “The delivery of the country park has been delayed because of delays in the transfer of land from the land owners to the District Council and is still not wholly complete though that process is now close to completion.

"Procurement for a contractor to undertake the country park work is now starting and all being well the start of works on site later in 2025, taking account of works to lay a new sewer that Severn Trent have planned to do this year before which we can do no works.

"Working with the County Council we intend to prioritise in the construction plan the laying of a new off-road path/cycleway from Bishop’s Tachbrook village to the new school.

“On the other (west side) of the School there is a proposed housing site which has stalled and is not in the ownership of either WDC or WCC and was to provide the missing link on Harbury Lane.

"Again, Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council are working to find a solution to that.”