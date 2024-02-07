Council says new swimming pool in Kenilworth "will be worth the extra £10 million" to build

Top left and right: CGIs of the new Abbey Fields swimming pool. Bottom: The aerial view of the construction site in Abbey Fields.

Warwick District Council will press on with its project to replace the old swimming pool at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth despite the overall cost of the work rising by about £10 million from an originally quoted contractor cost of £12.5 million to £22 million.

When construction company Kier first offered a revised figure for the work – based on the effects of high inflation on the construction industry and the detailed new specifications and redesigns required the council (WDC) and its project team actually considered scrapping the project before the new cost was renegotiated.

Working with Kier, WDC is building a new facility at the site which will include a 25-metre, five-lane, main pool, a 15-metre training pool with a adjustable hoist for disabled swimmers and a moveable floor which could be adapted for different group sessions, abilities and ages, a sun terrace and a café with viewing of the family pool.

A CGI of the main pool at Abbey Fields.

The building work – including the demolition of the old swimming pool – started in 2021 and was supposed to have been completed around December last year at around the same time the new Castle Farm Leisure Centre opened in the town.

But medieval remains were discovered at the site causing the project to be delayed as WDC set about drawing up new plans for the foundations of the new building to preserve the historic find.

Since the discovery, the remains were unearthed by a team from Historic England and an open day for public viewing was held at the site last October.

The remains also had work carried out on them to protect them before they were covered over again.

Southam-based Virtual reality production company RiVR has created virtual records of the remains which can be viewed online here.

The work is now set to recommence in March and is expected to be completed around the summer of 2026 – about 18 months later than first hoped.

Councillor Ian Davison, Leader of Warwick District Council said: “I’m pleased that Cabinet and the leaders of all political parties agreed to

continue with this exciting project, despite it being such a difficult decision given the high cost.

"We must thank our officers for their detailed scrutiny of the design and finances for us to reach an agreement with our contractor.

"The work can now continue to provide Kenilworth and the wider district with the additional swimming pools required to meet the needs of a growing population.

"Once complete, this will be a wonderful asset for the whole community.”