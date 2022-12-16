Council secures nearly £3.5million to help fund around 50 projects across the Warwick district

Warwick District Council has secured nearly £3.5million from a government fund to help fund around 50 projects in the area.

The money is from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund to kick start partner projects over the next three years after the council submitted an overarching plan.

Projects earmarked for funding include a new health and well-being hub for Lillington with added services from Everyone Active, more investment in community centres including the Gap, Brunswick, Crest, Packmores and Sydni Centre to provide youth, family, financial and mental health services, and enhanced support for Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action.

Education and skills development programmes are also in the plans.

There could also be support for the expansion of conferences for the digital, gaming and creative sectors.

Other areas to benefit will be public safety and access for pedestrians and cyclists with an upgrade of the CCTV, new emergency contact points and the development of a local cycling and walking infrastructure plan.

Initiatives to combat climate change are also under consideration: bringing forward the potential to develop a local hydrogen hub to provide low carbon fuel for a range of vehicles including HGVs, buses, and refuse collection vehicles.

Cllr Liam Bartlett, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for place, arts and economy, said: “Securing this funding is a huge boost for our district, as we respond to the many challenges of the last three years.

