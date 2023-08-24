Register
Council staff verbally abused while working to get Newbold Comyn footbridge back open

The footbridge has been closed by the council due to safety concerns.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:07 BST

Council contractors have been verbally abused while they have been working in Leamington’s Newbold Comyn to get a footbridge back open.

Warwick District Council, which manages the large country park and nature reserve in Leamington, recently made the decision to close the bridge from the Radford Road entrance until further notice due to structural concerns.

The bridge from the Radford Road entrance has been closed until further notice due to structural concerns.

But while staff have been on site assessing the bridge and what work could be done, they have been verbally abused by members of the public.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services said: “The safety of the public is our priority.

"We therefore had no option but to close the bridge immediately while we establish what measures and repair work are needed to bring it safely back into use.

“We completely understand the inconvenience that this will cause, and staff and contractors are working hard to reopen the bridge at the earliest opportunity.

“However, sadly, there has already been an incident of verbal abuse towards our contract team at the site, which is completely unacceptable.

"There is a zero-tolerance approach to any verbal and physical abuse or threats to any staff or contractors.

"I hope this was a one-off event and I would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience whilst this situation is resolved.”

The car park at Radford Road remains open, but pedestrians are advised to use the alternative entrances to the park from the Willes Road or Newbold Terrace East.

Related topics:Warwick District CouncilWill RobertsLeamington