Council to consider plans for apartments at former warehouse in Leamington

Warwick District Council’s planning committee is expected to consider a plan to demolish a former warehouse in Cross Street and replace it with the eight apartments

Lightwells could be used in a new block of Leamington apartments allowing some of the residents to open their windows without suffering noise or air quality issues.

But others would still be advised to keep their windows closed overnight to ensure bedrooms are quiet enough to allow them to sleep.

Warwick District Council’s (WDC) planning committee is expected to consider a plan to demolish a former warehouse in Cross Street and replace it with the eight apartments when it meets next week.

A similar application from GSK Developments was refused last year due to the building being adjacent to a car park.

A report at the time said: “Based on the information available, it is likely that the future occupiers of the development would need to keep their windows closed and rely on mechanical ventilation the majority of the time to ensure an acceptable internal noise environment.

" Officers do not consider that this would provide a satisfactory living environment for future residential occupiers.

“Elevated noise levels at the site mean that residents would be forced to choose between natural ventilation and exposure to elevated noise levels.

“The limited opportunities to open windows can have a psychological impact on individuals as it removes their connection with the outside world.

"On this basis, officers consider that a poor living environment would be provided for future occupiers.”

As part of the revised plans, lightwells have been provided at the rear of the apartments in order to provide screening from the car park, minimise adverse noise and air quality impacts, and to provide access to openable windows for natural ventilation.

WDC’s conservation officer and conservation area forum have objected to the scheme along with Leamington Town Council who say the site will be overdeveloped and would lead to a negative impact on neighbours' amenity in terms of loss of light and overlooking.

In the latest report drawn up by planning officers, it is accepted that windows at the front of the property overlooking Willes Road would still need to be kept closed if the recommended internal acoustic guidelines are to be achieved.