The land is still in private ownership and is hazardous

People are being urged to keep away from the site of a proposed 121-acre country park near Leamington and Warwick - as the land is not open to the public yet.

Once ready, the new 49-hectare Tachbrook Country Park between Leamington and Bishops Tachbrook will include habitats for wildlife and food growing areas, as well as cycleways and play areas.

But Warwick District Council (WDC) has put out the warning after reports of residents using the site prematurely, saying that the site not only remains in private ownership but is also dangerous.

A spokesperson for WDC said: "Although planning permission to create the new public space was granted in November 2022 and the processes of land transfers, ecological and archaeological investigations and procurement are well underway, the council would like to make local people aware that the ground conditions underfoot within the perimeter are unknown and potentially hazardous."

Warwick District Council’s chief executive, Chris Elliott, added: “We fully appreciate the keenness, particularly of those living within close proximity to see the country park open to the public. However as a local authority we have a duty of care to keep our residents safe. It’s therefore important that we reinforce the message that by entering this land you are not only trespassing, but also at risk of coming to harm.”

The creation of the new country park is subject to a number of legal agreements and coordination with adjacent developers, landowners and utility providers as well as tying in with access to and from the new Oakley Grove School in Bishop’s Tachbrook.

At the same time, WDC is working with Warwickshire County Council on plans which will see an end-to-end cycle route between Warwick and Bishop’s Tachbrook.

The plans for Tachbrook Park

Mark Ryder, strategic director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, added: “We have secured funding from the Government's Active Travel Fund and developer contributions to create a new route between Europa Way and the new

schools being built at Oakley Grove. Concept designs are being developed for this route with a view to construction taking place before the schools open."

