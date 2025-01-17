Council wants "significant percentage" of new homes on former school sites in Kenilworth to be 'affordable housing'
Following its acquisition of the two sites in Leyes Lane and Rouncil Lane the council (WDC) says it has identified three key ambitions for developing on the locations.
One of these is “for a significant percentage to be affordable, as part WDC’s commitment to address the national housing crisis, with a minimum target of 40 per cent”.
Councillor Helen Adkins, WDC’s portfolio holder for housing added: “With house prices in Kenilworth significantly above the national average and escalating energy costs, the need for affordable, energy efficient housing has never been greater.
"It is therefore vital that the homes developed on these sites should help to address these issues.”
WDC has appointed the consultancy firm Spruce Retrofit to “provide advice on low cost, low carbon options and the potential for Passivhaus developments for the sites”.
Once this work is complete the council’s housing team will work alongside development and regeneration experts Altair Ltd, which has been commissioned
to advise on how the sites can be viably developed to achieve these ambitions.
Councillor Lowell Williams, WDC’s portfolio holder for climate change said: “Ownership of these strategic sites has offered the Council a golden opportunity to bring forward a significant number of affordable homes with outstanding energy efficiency and minimal emissions.
"Aiming for a Passivhaus standard for these new homes, supports our low cost, strategy, offering our residents lower energy bills, improved comfort all year round whilst contributing towards reducing emissions to address climate change.”