The Lord Mayor, Cllr Kevin Maton, presented Cllr Skinner with the certificate.

Although he represents the Westwood ward in Coventry, many from the Kenilworth community will know Cllr David Skinner for his involvement with Kenilworth Twinning Association and Kenilworth Tennis, Squash and Croquet Club.

David was given the honour at the Annual Meeting of the City Council on May 19 at Coventry Cathedral.

He served four years with the RAF, 33 years in HM Diplomatic Service and holds three Queen’s Commissions and an MBE.

David with his wife Sheila at the ceremony