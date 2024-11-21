Councils issue statement about Warwick hotel used to house refugees

Two councils in Warwickshire have issued a joint statement about the news that a hotel in Warwick is being used to house refugees.

Earlier this week The Courier and Weekly News shared a story about the refugees reportedly being housed at the Delta Hotel off Stratford Road.

Rumours circulating suggested the hotel could be housing around 350 male refugees – leaving the hotel closed to the public.

When contacted, a spokesperson from the Delta Hotel said: “The hotel has been temporarily closed for three months and will then reopen.

"Until then we have a contract with the Government.”

The news of the refugees moving in to the hotel sparked concerns from members of the public on several social media pages and groups over the weekend and into this week.

Concerns were also raised by residents living nearby the Delta Hotel who said no notice had been given to them about the housing of the refugees.

The joint statement has come from Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council and also follows a statement put out earlier today (Thursday November 21) by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.

Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council said: “The Home Office has decided to use a local hotel for the accommodation of Asylum Seekers.

"This is the Home Office’s decision as part of a national response to the current challenges within the asylum system.

“We are told that this is a temporary arrangement.

"We are working closely with the Home Office, Serco, local health services, police, and community organisations to ensure that the needs of both our local community and those seeking refuge are addressed.

“Warwickshire County and Warwick District have a strong tradition of inclusivity, compassion, and support for people in need.

"While we understand the concerns surrounding the impact on local services and facilities, we remain committed to upholding these values and supporting all members of our community.

“We also recognise the important role of local faith groups, charities, and community organisations in supporting individuals during this time, and we thank them for their contributions.

"Together, we can ensure Warwickshire and Warwick District remain a welcoming and resilient community.”

