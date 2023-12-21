A care home in Stratford-upon-Avon pulled out all the stops to mark a very special anniversary.

It was party time at Care UK’s Ambleside, on Evesham Road, as residents and team members came together to celebrate the home’s tenth birthday.

On the day, guests enjoyed a special musical performance from Andy Marsden, who played an array of covers – from Frank Sinatra to Fleetwood Mac – to get everyone’s feet tapping. Team members also organised a host of games, while the home’s chefs prepared colourful, tasty birthday cupcakes for everyone to enjoy.

To celebrate the milestone in style, a time capsule was also buried in the home’s garden, containing pictures from residents and team members, a 2023 50p coin, forget me not seeds, as well as a list of everyone’s favourite activities at the home. The capsule will stay buried for 10 years.

Ambleside celebrate 10th birthday

Rebecca Liddle, a resident at Ambleside, said: “It was an amazing party; we had great fun and the food and cake were amazing. It was a wonderful afternoon with my friends and the team.”

Charlotte Levin, Home Manager at Ambleside, added: “Ten years is a very special milestone to reach, and we couldn’t have celebrated it in a better way, surrounded by residents, family and friends – and enjoying wonderful live music!

“It’s been an incredible ten years, and we’re grateful for everyone who was part of this journey with us. From hosting our very first care home music festival over the summer to joining in nationwide initiatives to promote reading or make residents’ wishes come true, it’s safe to say we’ve been busy – but we wouldn’t change it for the world.

“We’re excited to see what the future has in store for us; may the next ten years be filled with laughter and music!”

Ambleside is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable its residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema, café and hair salon, and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.

To find out more about Ambleside, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Staci Reeson on 01789 868 298, or email [email protected]