The countdown to the arrival of the Queen’s Baton Relay in Rugby has begun.

The baton begins the final leg of its journey through England this week and will arrive in Rugby on July 21.

Representing a journey that brings together communities across the Commonwealth, Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay.

After spending four days in London in June, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, the baton has spent 25 days on its international tour before returning to England on Monday July 4.

This week it is touring the south, taking in landmarks such as the Eden Project, Stonehenge and the White Cliffs of Dover.

On Thursday July 21, Warwickshire will officially welcome the Baton when it visits North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth and Rugby.

It will then go to the Warwick and Stratford districts on Friday July 22, including Kenilworth, Warwick, Whitnash and Gaydon.

There will be a host of activities and events taking place for the Queen’s Baton Relay, including the chance to showcase stories from Batonbearers who are striving for change in their community.

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the baton, taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of Birmingham 2022 in their community. The Birmingham 2022 website will be updated with information over the coming weeks, with further details on the events and where you can line the route.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay is a fantastic spectacle and a wonderful way to bring people together in the name of sport and community.

“As we enter the final countdown to the Queen’s Baton arriving in our County, excitement is building and I look forward to seeing our residents coming out to line the streets and show their support for our Community Batonbearers – inspirational Warwickshire people who make a real difference in the county."

For more information on the Queen’s Baton Relay, visit: www.birmingham2022.com/qbr

To purchase a ticket for the Commonwealth Games, visit: https://www.birmingham2022.com/tickets

Find out how you can Get Set for the Games here: https://www.birmingham2022.com/getset/

Follow the new Get Set for the Games Twitter account here: https://twitter.com/GetSet2022

Information about the Road Race, its route through Warwick town centre and some frequently asked questions can be found here: https://www.birmingham2022.com/venues/st-nicholas-park/