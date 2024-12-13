The transformation of Leamington town centre has taken a step closer after a draft plan was approved by Warwickshire County Council’s top ranking members .

The plan, or Vision as it has been named, is a strategic document aimed at guiding the future regeneration of the town over the coming decade.

In addition, the councillors who make up the authority’s Cabinet, also approved plans to advance a public realm and activation masterplan for the Parade.

The Vision was originally drawn up in 2018 but, given the drastic changes seen across society, and felt keenly by town centres, it was decided a refresh was required.

The front page of the draft Leamington Town Centre Vision document. Picture supplied.

The county council is one of three local authority partners comprising the Leamington Transformation Board, along with Warwick District Council and Royal Leamington Town Spa Council.

Established in 2021, the transformation board has driven the renewed vision forward.

Surveys, meetings, and public exhibitions have helped to shape the vision with the community’s main priorities being supporting local businesses, conserving the town's historic character, and improving air quality.

One of the upshots of the meetings was that the controversial idea of pedestrianising the Parade has been mooted again.

Another significant idea raised in the workshops was for a new town square to be created outside Leamington Town Hall, extending north to Livery Street and south to Hamilton Terrace ‘becoming a generous focal point for the town to come together..

More information about this can be found here https://shorturl.at/bnDLO

Cllr Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, commented on the Vision’s significance, saying: “Endorsing this Vision represents a major step forward for Leamington Spa. It will guide our work in creating a town centre that is not only functional but also a place where our residents and visitors want to spend time.

“The Parade Masterplan, in particular, will improve accessibility and prioritize sustainable transportation options for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users alike.

"It will encourage biodiversity, be resistant towards flooding and be geared towards being net Carbon zero. This is a really exciting template for how we need to develop our town centres.”

The next phase of the project involves detailed public and stakeholder engagement for the Parade Masterplan, taking place from now to February

This will allow the community to provide input on potential improvements to the Parade, ensuring that all proposed changes align with the Vision’s strategic goals.

Cllr Martin Watson, portfolio holder for economy, added: “A vibrant economy is the backbone of a thriving town centre, and this Vision focuses on supporting businesses and encouraging new investment.

"By addressing key issues such as air quality, preserving the town’s heritage, and supporting local enterprises, we aim to create a Leamington Spa that is an attractive place for residents, visitors, and businesses.”

The Parade was temporarily pedestrianised during the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic with traders, shoppers and residents divided at to the pros and cons of this.

Shortly after this, Warwickshire County Council said data gathered during those car-free months could help 'persuade' some traders opposed to long-term changes.

A full copy of the report to cabinet can be found here https://shorturl.at/YRXGI