Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

County council to give utility bills support to Warwickshire residents

This month the council’s Local Welfare Scheme is distributing government funding from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund to people living in the county who are finding it difficult to meet these costs.
By Oliver Williams
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:52 BST

Warwickshire residents struggling to pay their utility bills can look to the county council for support.

This month the council’s Local Welfare Scheme is distributing government funding from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund to people living in the county who are finding it difficult to meet these costs.

The Household Support Fund can provide short-term financial assistance in the form of a one-off voucher payment to meet immediate needs and help those who are finding it hard to afford household bills. This will supplement ongoing emergency support from the Local Welfare Scheme for residents in financial crisis.

Most Popular
Stock image.Stock image.
Stock image.

Families and households in Warwickshire can apply whether they use pre-payment meters, pay by direct debit or on receipt of an energy or water bill.  

Residents are invited to contact the Local Welfare Scheme team for a confidential discussion about their situation.

 All applications for the payment must be made by 30 June 2023.

Read More
Councillor 'disappointed' with data showing a fifth of Warwickshire council staf...

Warwickshire County Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “The cost for household energy continues to present significant challenges for households struggling with the increased costs of living. 

"This fund will offer some small relief at a crucial time and we urge Warwickshire residents to get in touch as soon as possible to find out more about making an application and enquire about other support that may also be available.”

Anyone entitled to benefits eligible free school meals has automatically been offered this support so will not be eligible though applications are welcome from others in financial difficulty at this time.

To apply call 0800 4081448 or 01926 359182 before 30 June 2023 to speak to an advisor in confidence.

More information about the Local Welfare Scheme is available online.

Anyone looking for general support to help them face daily costs of living can visit the Warwickshire Cost of Living website.

The website features information and advice from a range of services throughout the county on a range of money saving and debt management solutions.

Related topics:Local Welfare SchemeWarwickshireCounty councilDepartment for Work and PensionsResidents