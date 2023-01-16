A further search in custody discovered 34 wraps of heroin and 64 wraps of crack cocaine

Tajorn Brown.

County lines drug dealer Tajorn Brown has been jailed after being arrested in Rugby.

Officers from Rugby Proactive CID arrested Brown in Maffey Court, Rugby, in August 2022 after CCTV operators in the town reported spotting a suspected drug deal in West Leyes.

Brown was searched and officers seized cannabis, a knife, cash and phones. A further search in custody discovered 34 wraps of heroin and 64 wraps of crack cocaine.

Officers found evidence to suggest the drugs were being imported from London as part of a county lines criminal operation.

“This is another example of how we are taking a proactive approach to tackling county lines drug crime in Rugby,” said Detective Constable Tom Quinlan from Rugby Proactive CID.