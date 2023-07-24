Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Couple celebrates anniversary in style thanks to Leamington car show competition win

Mary and Michael Wilde won a Kia electric car the weekend after entering the competition as part of Cars at the Spa in June
By Oliver Williams
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:31 BST

A couple have celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in style after winning a competition at a charity car show in Leamington recently.

Mary and Michael Wilde won a Kia electric car the weekend after entering the competition as part of Cars at the Spa in June.

Sponsored by Startin Kia – Warwick, in conjunction with Leamington Rotary Club, who organise the annual Cars at the Spa (CATS) classic car show in Leamington, entrants were asked to give the address of the new Kia dealership in Heathcote Lane and Mary’s name was the first correct entry out of the hat.

Most Popular
Kia Startin business manager Anwar Hussain presents the keys to Mary Wilde and her husband Michael at the Startin Kia - Warwick dealership. Picture supplied.Kia Startin business manager Anwar Hussain presents the keys to Mary Wilde and her husband Michael at the Startin Kia - Warwick dealership. Picture supplied.
Kia Startin business manager Anwar Hussain presents the keys to Mary Wilde and her husband Michael at the Startin Kia - Warwick dealership. Picture supplied.
Read More
Warwick student with F1 aspirations wins top college prize

Mary said: “I was absolutely thrilled to have won and Michael and I enjoyed celebrating our wedding anniversary in style, visiting some of our favourite places.”

https://carsatthespa.co.uk/

Related topics:LeamingtonKiaCatsWarwick