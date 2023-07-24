Couple celebrates anniversary in style thanks to Leamington car show competition win

Mary and Michael Wilde won a Kia electric car the weekend after entering the competition as part of Cars at the Spa in June

A couple have celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in style after winning a competition at a charity car show in Leamington recently.

Sponsored by Startin Kia – Warwick, in conjunction with Leamington Rotary Club, who organise the annual Cars at the Spa (CATS) classic car show in Leamington, entrants were asked to give the address of the new Kia dealership in Heathcote Lane and Mary’s name was the first correct entry out of the hat.

Kia Startin business manager Anwar Hussain presents the keys to Mary Wilde and her husband Michael at the Startin Kia - Warwick dealership. Picture supplied.