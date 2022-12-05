It has been reported that Coventry have been issued with an eviction notice by the new owners of the Coventry Building Society Arena

Leamington FC

Coventry City Football Club used Leamington FC’s ground to host an FA Youth Cup game over the weekend amid issues over the stadium at which they normally play.

It has been reported that Coventry have been issued with an eviction notice by the new owners of the Coventry Building Society Arena

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley's Frasers Group took over the stadium last month after buying its three former operating companies.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: General view inside the stadium, home of Wasps and Coventry City ahead of the Sky Bet Championship between Coventry City and Rotherham United at The Coventry Building Society Arena on October 25, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

It says the Championship club has no continuing right to use the stadium.

Club officials were asked on Friday (December 2) to return keys and access cards.

