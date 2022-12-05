Coventry City Football Club used Leamington FC’s ground to host an FA Youth Cup game over the weekend amid issues over the stadium at which they normally play.
It has been reported that Coventry have been issued with an eviction notice by the new owners of the Coventry Building Society Arena
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley's Frasers Group took over the stadium last month after buying its three former operating companies.
It says the Championship club has no continuing right to use the stadium.
Club officials were asked on Friday (December 2) to return keys and access cards.
And on Coventry’s club website that day it was announced that the FA Youth Cup tie - which the Sky Blues lost 3-2 to Southampton - had been switched to the Phillips 66 Community Stadium in Harbury Lane “due to unforeseen circumstances”.