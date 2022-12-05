Register
Coventry City use Leamington FC ground for FA Youth Cup fixture amid issues over stadium

It has been reported that Coventry have been issued with an eviction notice by the new owners of the Coventry Building Society Arena

By Oliver Williams
4 minutes ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 12:03pm
Leamington FC
Leamington FC

Coventry City Football Club used Leamington FC’s ground to host an FA Youth Cup game over the weekend amid issues over the stadium at which they normally play.

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley's Frasers Group took over the stadium last month after buying its three former operating companies.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: General view inside the stadium, home of Wasps and Coventry City ahead of the Sky Bet Championship between Coventry City and Rotherham United at The Coventry Building Society Arena on October 25, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

It says the Championship club has no continuing right to use the stadium.

Club officials were asked on Friday (December 2) to return keys and access cards.

And on Coventry’s club website that day it was announced that the FA Youth Cup tie - which the Sky Blues lost 3-2 to Southampton - had been switched to the Phillips 66 Community Stadium in Harbury Lane “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

