Coventry Stadium planning inquiry: Campaigner’s delight that inspector 'got' speedway venue’s heritage

One of the leading campaigners seeking to resurrect speedway at Coventry Stadium has congratulated a planning inspector’s understanding of the site’s heritage.

Jeff Davies, one of the chief protagonists behind Save Coventry Speedway and Stox (SCS), hailed planning inspector Helen Hockenhull’s decision to dismiss an appeal to demolish the iconic motorsport venue for housing.

Rugby Borough Council refused planning permission in November 2022 for 124 homes, a 3G football pitch and pavilion with site owners Brandon Estates taking it to a full inquiry, the most formal process by which such matters are resolved.

Having heard all the evidence, Ms Hockenhull ruled that the stadium could not be deemed surplus to requirements and that despite reservations about the viability of restoring the stadium, which has been subjected to vandalism and arson attacks during the seven years it has been out of use, SCS should be given the opportunity to improve the prospects of viability.

“Coventry Stadium was not just a local facility but a stadium hosting local, regional, national and international events,” read her report.

“The value of a 3G pitch cannot compare to a facility of which there are relatively few in the country, which can hold events generating such wide interest with the social and wellbeing benefits for those that attend.”

Mr Davies described himself as “overjoyed” when the verdict landed.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

“We were always optimistic, we felt we had put up a good fight and presented a good case but you can never be confident because you can never know what the inspector is thinking.

“I then read through the 17 pages and the reasons why she dismissed it, which were all to do with sporting reasons – the stadium not being surplus to requirements, that the proposal in no way compensated for the loss of the stadium and reference to how few tracks there are.

“It was really, really pleasing to see that she had got all that.”

What happens next is in the hands of Brandon Estates, which is registered with Companies House as an overseas entity. The beneficial owner is John Downer with a correspondence address in Monaco, although he has active appointments to UK-based real estate companies with offices registered in London and Earlswood in the West Midlands, which is part of the district of Stratford-on-Avon.

Mr Davies said: “We have to wait to see and give Brandon Estates some time to respond, if indeed they respond at all. They will want to consider the judgement.”

Meanwhile, British Speedway welcomed the decision.

“We hope this brings the prospect of a return of racing at Brandon one step closer, and that it will also provide a boost for other established venues threatened by the possibility of development,” its statement read.

Cllr Ian Picker at Rugby Borough Council said: “The Save Coventry Speedway and Stox campaign group deserve enormous credit for the work they put into providing evidence around the viability of the sport and its potential should the stadium site become available again.