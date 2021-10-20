Covid-19 booster jabs taking place across Coventry and Warwickshire

Covid-19 booster vaccinations are taking place across Coventry and Warwickshire.

The jab is being delivered to people aged over 50 and health and social care workers.

People first in line to receive the top-up vaccination to help boost their immunity this winter also include care home residents.

This winter many people will be eligible for both the Covid-19 booster and the annual flu vaccination.

Dr Sarah Raistrick, clinical chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others from Covid-19 and flu and we are delighted that the Covid-19 booster vaccination programme underway and reaching our most at-risk population.

“Everyone who is eligible for a booster or flu vaccination will be contacted by the NHS, so please do take up the offer and have your vaccinations.

"This year, the seasonal flu vaccination offer has been extended to people aged over 50 and all school-age children up to the age of 15 to ensure immunity is higher than ever.

“You will only become eligible for your Covid-19 booster six months after your second dose so please do wait to be contacted.

"There’s no need to contact your GP. You can walk-in to some sites for your booster, but it must be over six months since your last dose – no sooner.

"Please check the Happy Healthy Lives website www.happyhealthylives.uk/vaccination-sites for clinic details.”

Established vaccination centres throughout Coventry and Warwickshire remain in place to deliver boosters and many are also offering flu vaccination.

Alongside these vaccination centres, a number of pharmacies are also delivering vaccinations.

More than 30 pharmacies are set up to roll out the vaccination programme across Coventry and Warwickshire.