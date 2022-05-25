Covid sculpture unveiled in Kenilworth to honour and remember those who lost their lives during the pandemic

Sam Cooke (Mayor of Kenilworth), Jon Holmes (sculpture artist) and Sidney Syson (vice chair of Warwick District Council) conducted an unveiling of a new Covid sculpture to honour those who died in the pandemic, at Jubilee House.

A wisteria sculpture has been officially unveiled in Kenilworth to honour and remember members of the community who lost their lives during the pandemic.

The sculpture which was designed by Jon Holmes from Warwick District Council’s green spaces team, was revealed to members of the public during a ceremony at Jubilee House conducted by the vice chairman of Warwick District Council Sidney Syson and the Mayor of Kenilworth Samantha Cooke.

Councillor Syson said: “This beautiful memorial has been inspired by the spirit and resilience of our local communities, with the entwining of the wisteria branches around the sculpture representing human efforts to overcome the virus.

"Over time the wisteria will take over the metal sculpture with wonderful, twisted stems and displays of flowers which will get more vibrant as the plant matures. We very much hope that this peaceful sanctuary will become a place where the people of Kenilworth can come for reflection and remembrance.”

Councillor Cooke added: “By planting this living sculpture, we not only remember all those we have lost, but also honour the key workers and volunteers who did so many positive and selfless acts to support our local community during difficult times.

“This memorial will provide a tranquil place where they can seek some comfort knowing that the legacy of those lost is not only being recognised but will be remembered for many generations to come.”