Craft and design exhibition which showcases Leamington talent will be held this weekend

Contemporary craft and design exhibition Made in Leamington is taking place in the town this weekend in what will be the tenth year since its launch.

The event, which takes place at The Assembly Room at The Royal Pump Rooms tomorrow and on Sunday (October 16 and 17) from 11am to 5pm on both days, is a display and sale of 3D work from Leamington designers and creators working in a range of disciplines including jewellery, ceramics, textiles, glass and interior accessories.