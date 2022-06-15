Creative community invited to Leamington event which will kickstart culture festival across four towns

The ignite logo. Picture submitted.

Warwick District’s creative community is being invited to attend an event which will mark the launch a festival of culture across Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth in Whitnash in the run up to Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games events taking place in the area later this summer.

Ignite will take place at The Pump Rooms in Thursday July 14 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm and signal the start of Warwick District Council’s CultureFest event.

The ‘evening of celebration, music, and conversation’ will include the announcement of grant winners along with the festival launch.

Councillor Liam Bartlett, the council’s portfolio holder for culture & tourism, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to hear from our new creative partners and recent grant recipients about their exciting plans and projects.”

“We’re also launching a new grant scheme, the France Brodeur Young Artist Award for young emerging artists aged 16 to 35.

"Brodeur was a unique and talented artist who left a legacy to encourage, support and develop new emerging artists and it’s a genuine pleasure for us to administer this grant

“Ignite will kickstart an exciting summer of celebration for arts and heritage in our district, so come and join us for an inspiring evening.”

Recipients of the council’s latest Arts and Ignite grants will also be announced at the event.

Applications are still open for these until June 21 from www.warwickdc.gov.uk/artsgrants