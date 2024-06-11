Crime charity puts up £1,000 reward leading to arrest and charge of wanted Nuneaton teenager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crime charity has put up a £1,000 reward leading to the arrest and charge of a wanted Nuneaton teenager.

Police are urging anyone who sees 18-year-old Michael Leese to contact 999 immediately.

The reward of up to £1,000 is available from CrimeStoppers for information the charity exclusively receives that leads to the arrest of Leese, who is 5ft 9.

He is wanted in relation to attempted robbery and burglary offences.