Crime charity puts up £1,000 reward leading to arrest and charge of wanted Nuneaton teenager
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A crime charity has put up a £1,000 reward leading to the arrest and charge of a wanted Nuneaton teenager.
Police are urging anyone who sees 18-year-old Michael Leese to contact 999 immediately.
The reward of up to £1,000 is available from CrimeStoppers for information the charity exclusively receives that leads to the arrest of Leese, who is 5ft 9.
He is wanted in relation to attempted robbery and burglary offences.
CrimeStoppers is available 24 hours a day seven days a week centre anonymously on 0800 555 111.