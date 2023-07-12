Cubbington care home resident and nurse 'who go the extra mile' are up for company’s national awards

Bruce Williamson and Fritzie Salazar of Cubbington Mill are through to the national round of judging for the Barchester Care Awards 2023.

A resident and a member of staff at a Cubbington care home are up for national awards.

Bruce Williamson and Fritzie Salazar of Cubbington Mill are through to the national round of judging for the Barchester Care Awards 2023.

Bruce has been named as Resident Ambassador of 2023 for Barchester’s North Division while Fritzie is the division’s Registered Nurse of 2023.

Resident Bruce Williamson and nurse Fritzie Salazar of Cubbington Mill Care Home are both up for a national award in the Barchester Care Awards 2023. Photos supplied.

Cubbington Mill’s deputy manager, Ula Muskus, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Bruce.

"We are so proud of him.

"Bruce deserves this award because he will always lift your spirits, has a good story to tell from his travels across the word, a big heart and is very popular with all the visitors through our door including residents, family, friends and healthcare professionals.

"Everyone knows ‘Brucie’.

Ula added: "Fritzie is a pure example of warmth, compassion and dedication.

"She continues to provide empathy and care with every patient interaction and undoubtedly deserves the acknowledgement and the highest respects.

"This is an important chance for all of us to show our gratitude to an outstanding member of the Cubbington Mill family.”

The awards celebrate the staff and residents who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 people living in Barchester’s 252 care homes and private hospitals across the country.