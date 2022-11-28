O’Brien Contractors Ltd wanted to help the association to continue to provide its hundreds of members with activities and to be a place where they can have fun and make new friends

O'Brien Contractors Ltd has made a donation of £1,000 to the Cubbington OAP Association. Picture supplied.

A Cubbington business has made a generous donation to help the village’s OAP association.

O’Brien Contractors Ltd wanted to help the association to continue to provide its hundreds of members with activities and to be a place where they can have fun and make new friends.

Advertisement

Representatives from the company visited the association’s busy snack and chat session earlier this month and presented a check for £1,000.

Kathryn Hartless, social value and marketing manager at O’Brien, said: “The group suffered quite badly from reduced revenue due to the COVID pandemic and we hope that the donation will help in providing lots of lovely events for the members."

Advertisement

The O’Brien Charitable Trust has donated over £165,000 to charities and community organisation within the Midlands area.