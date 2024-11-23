Cubbington shop will give youth club free biscuits if it gets 500 likes on Facebook (only 100 more to go)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shop in Cubbington will give free biscuits to the village youth club for a year if it gets 500 likes on Facebook.

Harry (pictured), who owns Best-one in Queen Street, has told youth club organiser and Cubbington parish councillor Esther McCarthy that he will give boxes of biscuits to the young people at the Friday night club if people help the shop to reach the milestone on the social media site.

It currently has about 400 likes.

To find the shop on Facebook search for Best-one Cubbington.