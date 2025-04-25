‘Custard Corner’ in Kenilworth has become unexpected hit with tourists
Council bosses were previously ridiculed for splashing out £42,000 repainting the pedestrian area in Kenilworth.
Locals described the shade along Station Road as "vile", "nauseating" and "overpowering" and branded it a waste of taxpayers' cash.
But visitors have surprisingly been flocking to "Custard Corner" which has since become a landmark on Google, attracting a string of five-star reviews.
Business owners have also seized the marketing opportunity by selling custard tarts while one coffee shop has erected a big sign welcoming people to "Custard Corner".
Ashely Davis, who runs Morning Sunshine coffee shop, said he wanted to turn the negative publicity surrounding the space into a positive.
He also claims it was confirmed to him by a councillor that left-over double yellow line paint was used in a bid to save cash.
Ashley, 33, said: "We placed the sign outside because it happened to match the colours of our business over the road.
"The space has really divided opinion but we thought why not lean in to that and seize the marketing opportunity.
"We are in talks with the council to sponsor it too working with Britain in Bloom, so we can add benches and more planters which I think it needs.
"Councillors have also confirmed to me it was left over double yellow line paint as part of a cost-cutting strategy.
"I'm surprised the council haven't said anything about the sign but it's been allowed to stay so far.
"But we now want to focus on turning it into more of a pleasant space where people can sit and relax and have their lunch."
Local resident Sal Hardy, 29, a hairdresser, added: "We became a bit of a laughing stock and a joke but we can also laugh at ourselves.
"I think people have embraced it now and are having a bit of fun with it. The Station House bar has even started selling custard tarts.
"It still doesn't look great but we'll all get used to it."
Tongue-in-cheek reviews on Google include one visitor who described it as a "must-see tourist attraction" while another complained about the lack of custard.
Rowan Williams wrote: "Enlightening experience. Less custard than one would expect, but well worth a visit nonetheless."
Lorna Lingard added: "So far, it appears this patch is not shark-infested. Prone to the odd busker. Cheerful yellow colour - bring your own crumble."
Cal Daly put: "Unparalleled artistry. The perfect 21st century rival to the Sistine Chapel or Sagrada Família.
"Complete your visit with a nice sit down with a Sainsbury’s meal deal, observing the pigeons and pondering life’s greatest questions such as “why am I here?”, “what does it all mean?” and “how did it come to this?”."
Richard Sturt commented: ""Especially recommended for dessert lovers."
The road had been shut off to motorists permanently during the pandemic and reopened as a pedestrianised area in 2023.
Warwickshire County Council repainted it earlier this month in a bid to "renew and refresh" the area.
A council spokesperson said: "The initial closure of Station Road, Kenilworth was funded by Government and implemented to assist with social distancing and encourage outdoor seating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When restrictions were lifted, it was identified that the area would still benefit from improvements to further enhance the space for pedestrians, so £42,000 was allocated from the Delegated Budget to renew and refresh the old road surface; the yellow surfacing was chosen as the most cost-effective option."