Customers help to decorate ceiling at new retro sweet shop in Leamington

By Oliver Williams
Published 5th Feb 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 12:29 BST
A new retro sweet shop in Leamington has been working with its customers to decorate its ceiling.

Arcade Sweets, in Clarendon Street, opened in July at what once was a hairdressers.

Wanting to breathe new life into the shop’s decor, the owners Liz Hall and her partner Aaron Hunt reached out to its Facebook followers and customers to see if they wished to create their own ceiling tiles.

In exchange they have received shop credit.

The ceiling at Arcade Sweets in Leamington.placeholder image
The ceiling at Arcade Sweets in Leamington.

So far, more than 60 tiles have been completed with 20 remaining.

Arcade Sweets & Treats also has a branch at Hatton Country World near Warwick.

Liz and Aaron say both shops are “dedicated to recapturing the joy and nostalgia of old school sweet shops” and have been “founded with the mission to bring back cherished memories of childhood and create new ones,

Kids can come in and play on the arcade machines free of charge.

https://www.arcadesweets.co.uk/

