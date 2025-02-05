Customers help to decorate ceiling at new retro sweet shop in Leamington
Arcade Sweets, in Clarendon Street, opened in July at what once was a hairdressers.
Wanting to breathe new life into the shop’s decor, the owners Liz Hall and her partner Aaron Hunt reached out to its Facebook followers and customers to see if they wished to create their own ceiling tiles.
In exchange they have received shop credit.
So far, more than 60 tiles have been completed with 20 remaining.
Arcade Sweets & Treats also has a branch at Hatton Country World near Warwick.
Liz and Aaron say both shops are “dedicated to recapturing the joy and nostalgia of old school sweet shops” and have been “founded with the mission to bring back cherished memories of childhood and create new ones,
Kids can come in and play on the arcade machines free of charge.