A new retro sweet shop in Leamington has been working with its customers to decorate its ceiling.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arcade Sweets, in Clarendon Street, opened in July at what once was a hairdressers.

Wanting to breathe new life into the shop’s decor, the owners Liz Hall and her partner Aaron Hunt reached out to its Facebook followers and customers to see if they wished to create their own ceiling tiles.

In exchange they have received shop credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ceiling at Arcade Sweets in Leamington.

So far, more than 60 tiles have been completed with 20 remaining.

Arcade Sweets & Treats also has a branch at Hatton Country World near Warwick.

Liz and Aaron say both shops are “dedicated to recapturing the joy and nostalgia of old school sweet shops” and have been “founded with the mission to bring back cherished memories of childhood and create new ones,

Kids can come in and play on the arcade machines free of charge.