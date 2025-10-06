Cycle hub at Leamington green space is officially opened

Andy Robson, Alex Craig and members of RLSCC. Credit: Warwick District Council.

The brand-new cycling hub at Newbold Comyn in Leamington has been officially opened.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hub was officially opened by Andy Robson from Royal Leamington Spa Cycling Club (RLSCC), the Chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Naveen Tangri, and Director of Mercia Cycles, Roger Hackley Royal Leamington Spa Cycling Club at the inaugural Newbold Dash event organised by RLSCC.

Situated in the converted Grade II listed barns at Newbold Comyn, the hub is operated by local company Mercia Cycles, providing bicycle hire, repairs, servicing and skills courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event also provided the opportunity to celebrate the success of the cycle trails, which since they opened have seen over 600,000 rides take place.

Councillor Jim Sinnott, Councillor Naveen Tangri, Andy Robson and Roger Hackley with officers from Warwick District Council. Credit: Warwick District Council.

The Newbold Dash event featured timed races, coaching demos, free bike checks, a photo competition and a selection of food and drink.

Councillor Jim Sinnott, Portfolio Holder for Safer, Healthier and Active Communities said: “It was great to see so many people coming together to

celebrate the opening of the hub.

"We are delighted to have provided the community with a secure off-road place to gain cycling skills and confidence, alongside the many activities you can enjoy at Newbold Comyn – whether you’re cycling, walking, running, visiting the gym or enjoying the beautiful wildlife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Robson, from RLSCC added: "When you look around you, this is why.

“This is why we have created this - it's a free-to-use facility, and we've got all ages here from three to 73, with a brilliant community who look out for each other.

Thank you to everyone who has been involved along the way and supported this dream in becoming a reality.