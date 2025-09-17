Cycle September campaign will build on success of Lloyds Tour of Britain in Warwickshire

Cycling in Warwickshire. Credit: Warwickshire County Council.

Thousands are getting on their bikes in Warwickshire this month as part of an active travel campaign that aims to build on the hugely successful Lloyds Tour of Britain men’s cycling race.

Warwickshire hosted stage four of the tour earlier this month, when thousands of spectators lined the 120-mile route to watch some of the world’s best riders in action.

Cyclists from across the country are expected to visit Warwickshire to ride the roads made famous by the likes of Geraint Thomas, Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe in a boost that is set to complement Cycle September.

Co-ordinated by Love to Ride and supported locally by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) Cycle September is an inclusive national campaign held annually to highlight the many health benefits of active travel and to get more people riding for fun, fitness, transport and community connection.

Cycle September is free to enter and open to cyclists of all ages, ability and experience.

Riders can sign up at https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Riders can track their bike miles on the Love to Ride app.

The app also allows participants to record carbon savings, set goals and find help and support to ride more often.

Huge prizes are up for grabs, such as £2,000 cash and a holiday.

As part of the initiative, businesses and colleagues across Warwickshire can compete against each other in a race to earn the most Cycle September points and a coveted place at the top of the corresponding leaderboard.

More than 40 companies and over 420 riders have already signed up to the competition, which is set to build on the Tour of Britain’s triumphant return to Warwickshire.

Councillor Jennifer Warren, WCC’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “The Tour of Britain Men’s cycling race showcased our county in all its glory and it was great to see the overall winner of the Tour Romain Gregoire speak so glowingly about Warwickshire.

“The event shone a spotlight on the wonderful scenery and points of interest that exist right across the county and highlighted just how challenging some of the terrain can be.

“The feedback from riders, spectators and visitors from outside the county and region was incredibly positive, so we’re hoping thousands of cyclists will look to follow in Romain’s tracks by taking to the roads of Warwickshire this month.”