Dance music fans in Kenilworth are putting on 12-hour event to support charity which helps families with young children

A poster for the event. Picture submitted.

Dance music fans in Kenilworth are putting on a 12-hour event in the town to support a Warwickshire charity which helps families with young children.

The House Party, taking place at Ale Rooms in Smalley Place from 1pm to 1am tomorrow (Saturday June 25), will feature six DJs and is raising money for HomeStart South Warwickshire.

The DJs on the list are a combination of talent from around the town and those who have played on radio stations and shows internationally including BBC Introducing.

Event promoter and DJ Matt Despilia said: “I’m proud to support a charity that works to build strong families in their community and it’s brilliant to bring other Dj dad’s from Kenilworth together for what promises to be a unique party.

"With the cost of living rising it’s great to support such a valuable local charity like HomeStart South Warwickshire.

"Dancing makes people smile so to raise money for them by making people smile is a dream for me.”

Ross Moran, a Kenilworth resident and another of the DJs on the lineup, added: “I can’t wait, this is the kind of event our town has been crying out for.”

Tickets are available through Eventrbrite by searching for Ale Rooms House Party or a donation on the door.