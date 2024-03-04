Dancing is the secret to living a long life, according to Leamington Spa centenarian

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Theresa Ward celebrated her 100th birthday in style at Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane on 9th February, and attributed her impressive longevity to her love of dance – and gratitude.

Theresa was born in Birmingham on 9th February 1924. She later moved to her home in Cubbington, Warwickshire, in 1963, where she lived for 54 years with her late husband Tomas, with whom she shared her love of dancing. Together, they have three sons, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A keen knitter and gardener, Theresa was also a part-time bookkeeper, but spent most of her younger years at home raising her children. Longevity runs in her family – her grandmother lived to be 104 years old – and Theresa remembers her sharing the secret to living a long life: “to be happy with what you have”.

Theresa celebrating her 100th birthday in style at Care UK's Priors House

On the day, the team at Priors House hosted a special party for Theresa and her family in the home’s cinema, complete with a delicious lunch and birthday cake specially prepared by the Head Chef.

Theresa said: “I had a fabulous day. I felt really happy to celebrate with my family, but I still can’t believe I'm already 100!”

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said: “It was a real honour to celebrate Theresa’s birthday with her. She is a beloved resident at Priors House, and we all had a lovely time celebrating this tremendous milestone.

“Everything we do centres around supporting residents to live fulfilling lives, which is why we are always eager to mark special occasions. Theresa’s 100th birthday was no exception, and it was a delight to hear her sound advice for living a long and happy life – it certainly made us want to get on our feet and dance.”

