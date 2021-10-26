Dancing Queen: Is that a special royal visitor at a Rugby resident's 100th birthday party?!

Margaret Whitfield celebrates her 100th birthday with a cut-out of the Queen.

You know it is a special birthday when the Queen pops in to enjoy your party!

OK, it might be a cardboard cut-out but the celebrations were still in full flow to mark Margaret Whitfield's 100th birthday.

Margaret has become the first person living at Webb Ellis Court to reach 100 years of age.

The Queen has also sent her birthday wishes to her - as you can see from this cardboard cut-out!

Margaret celebrated her milestone birthday with her family, friends and neighbours.

She originally hailed from Kidderminster in the West Midlands but has resided in Rugby for the last 10 years.

Margaret, like so many women of her time, had a wartime marriage and married Bernard in 1943. They had to endure separation until the end of World War II. Bernard and Margaret had over 50 years of married life together. They have two children - Michael and Robert. She now has eight grandchildren and five great-grand children, all of whom joined the celebration.

She puts the secret of her long life down to dancing. The couple had an interest in Modern Sequence dancing for many years and helped to run several clubs in the Kidderminster area.