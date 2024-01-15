Dangerous driver who crashed in Rugby has been disqualified for three years

“The court has quite rightly imposed significant sentences including imprisonment and lengthy bans on the drivers”

A man who was caught driving dangerously in Rugby has been banned from driving for three years.

Twenty-six year old Colby Mann was also sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Friday for driving without insurance and without a licence.

He pleaded guilty and was disqualified from driving for 36 months and requir ed to take an extended test before he can drive again. He was also ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge and his driving record endorsed.

Mr Mann who is from Craven Road, Rugby was arrested at 2200hours on 8 October 2023 after he failed to stop when directed by officers on Clifton Road, Rugby and was followed on to Eastlands Road, then back to Clifton Road and onto Houlton Way.

He crashed his car into curbs on Houlton Way, ran from the car and was arrested shortly after by officers.

Thirty year old Ben Dunn from Sorrell Place, Nuneaton has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 24 months after appearing at Warwick Crown Court on 12 January 2024 charged with dangerous driving. He was also sentenced to four months imprisonment for drink driving to run concurrently and ordered to pay a £187 Victim Surcharge. He pleaded guilty to both offences.

He was arrested just before midnight on 31 October 2023 in Nuneaton after he was seen driving a blue Subaru Legacy dangerously through the town including Bowling Green Lane, Church Lane, Vicarage Lane and New Road. He failed to stop when indicated by officers and continued to drive dangerously. Officers followed the Subaru until Ben DUNN crashed it in a field. The occupants ran off on foot and the Ben was located nearby by a police dog and arrested. He provided a positive breath test of 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit.

His driving record will also be endorsed and his driving ban will stay in place until an extended driving test of competence has been passed.