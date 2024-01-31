Dangerous showerhead burns head Warwickshire resident - prompting action from Trading Standards

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards is warning residents in the county not to use a dangerous replacement ‘stop-start-button’ showerhead that can cause second and third-degree burns. Photos supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Trading Standards Officers acted after receiving a complaint from a resident who had been burnt after using the device.

Working with the Bathroom Manufacturers Association (BMA), officers are now seeking to secure the agreement of online sellers to remove them from sale.

The replacement showerhead, sold by online marketplaces for a few pounds, are not suitable for electric showers, where they can cause the water in the appliance to overheat rapidly, potentially up to 80ۜ°C.

The showerheads have buttons that can stop the flow of water, but this doesn’t deactivate an electric shower’s heating element, leading to a build-up of scalding water.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for community safety said: “Whilst we are working to remove these products from sale as quickly as possible, we are still concerned that consumers in Warwickshire and across the UK may already have these devices fitted to their showers.

“Safe for use on mixer-valve showers, they shouldn’t be used on electric showers where they represent a serious safety hazard.”

“We would strongly urge people to immediately remove these showerheads from electric showers.”