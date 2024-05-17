Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of foodies are expected to flock to Leamington once again for 2024 as the date of one of the town’s most popular annual events is announced.

The Leamington Food and Drink Festival is set to return to the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday September 7 and Sunday September 8 from 10am to 6pm on both days.

More than 115 exhibitors will be at this year’s event, including a number of the town’s very own businesses including restaurants, cafes, street food vendors and bars, bringing the area’s best food and drink for visitors to enjoy.

There will be a range of activities including a Live Cookery Theatre with demonstrations from local chefs who will be cooking up a storm to create a range of delectable dishes.

Last year’s event attracted thousands of visitors.

The Kids Make and Bake Cookery School hosted by award-winning cookery school ‘Get Cooking’ will also give budding young chefs the opportunity to have fun learning new culinary skills across the weekend.

For those who love their food and drink accompanied by music, there will be performances from a number of local artists at the bandstand throughout the weekend.

The 2024 festival marks the 17th year for the free-to-attend event, which is organised by BID Leamington.

Alison Shaw, BID Leamington project manager, said: “We are extremely excited to announce the date of this year’s Leamington Food and Drink Festival.

“The festival has become a highlight of the calendar not only in Leamington Spa, but also further afield, and is regarded as one of the most exciting food festivals in the country.

“It is a fun-filled community-focused weekend which attracts thousands of people, and is an incredible way of showcasing Leamington’s food and drink scene as well as other fantastic businesses from across the region.

“Plans are shaping up incredibly well and we look forward to announcing more details about the weekend’s programme as we get closer to the event.”

More information about Leamington Food and Drink Festival, including the list of exhibitors and musical acts, is available by visiting https://leamingtonfoodfestival.co.uk/

Previous festival sponsors have included Aga Rangemaster and Discovery Foods.