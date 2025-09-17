Date announced for Warwick's Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch-on

A date has been announced for Warwick's annual Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch-on event.

The event, which kicks off the festive season in the town, will take place on Thursday November 27.

The Victorian Evening has become a popular Christmas tradition in Warwick and attracts visitors from afar.

From 3pm to 9pm, the town centre will be filled with a Victorian market with stalls selling a range of items, including Christmas gifts.

There will also be traditional fair rides, including a carousel, traction engines as well as fire spinners.

A range of street food and festive-themed refreshments will also be available.

The town’s Christmas lights will be turned on by Father Christmas and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy.

A time is yet to be confirmed for the switch on but in previous years, this has happened at 7pm.

The St Mary’s Christmas Tree Festival will also open on the evening.