Date revealed for the opening of Warwick's new Lidl store

The opening date for Warwick's new Lidl store has been revealed.

Lidl has confirmed that its new supermarket in Emscote Road will open on Thursday February 24.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store has been build on the former Homebase site after the plans were approved in February 2021.

The new Lidl in Warwick is due to open later this month. Photo by Geoff Ousbey taken in December 2021 while work was still taking place

Opening times will be between 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The supermarket says the store will create around 40 new jobs for the local community.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Iain Ross, said: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome everyone into our new store in Warwick.

"We have received overwhelming support from local residents, and we would like to thank everyone who has played a part in delivering this new store.

"We now look forward to serving our multi-award winning products to the community.”