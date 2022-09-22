Date set for Leamington Diwali and Christmas lights switch-on event
The event will take place in the town centre on Sunday November 6.
An early November date has been set for Leamington’s Diwali and Christmas lights to be switched on.
The event will take place in the town centre on Sunday November 6 from 2pm to 6pm.
The organiser, Warwick District Council, has said: “Come and enjoy a packed programme of entertainment for all the family with a bumper yuletide market, fairground rides and some of the best local talent performing on the stage.”