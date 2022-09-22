Register
Date set for Leamington Diwali and Christmas lights switch-on event

The event will take place in the town centre on Sunday November 6.

By Oliver Williams
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 1:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 1:06 pm
The Leamington lights. Picture supplied.

An early November date has been set for Leamington’s Diwali and Christmas lights to be switched on.

The event will take place in the town centre on Sunday November 6 from 2pm to 6pm.

The organiser, Warwick District Council, has said: “Come and enjoy a packed programme of entertainment for all the family with a bumper yuletide market, fairground rides and some of the best local talent performing on the stage.”

