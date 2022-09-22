Date set for Leamington Diwali and Christmas lights switch-on event

The Leamington lights. Picture supplied.

An early November date has been set for Leamington’s Diwali and Christmas lights to be switched on.

The event will take place in the town centre on Sunday November 6 from 2pm to 6pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...