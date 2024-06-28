The deadline for entering the annual Warwick in Bloom competition is near but there’s still time for residents, groups and businesses to enter. Photos supplied by Warwick Town Council

The deadline for entering the annual Warwick in Bloom competition is near – but there’s still time for residents, groups and businesses to enter.

The year’s competition features 11 categories and includes categories for shops, pubs and B&Bs, schools and residential gardens.

A new ‘Wildlife Friendly’ category has been launched this year, which has seen Warwick Town Council working with Bee Friendly Warwick to raise awareness of the importance of having a pollinator plant and wildlife friendly gardens.

Warwick in Bloom welcomes entries from anyone or any business with a CV34 postcode and entries can be submitted until Monday July 8.

The competition categories for Warwick in Bloom 2024 are:

Category 1: Retailers & Shops

Category 2: Commercial premises

Category 3: Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants

Category 4: Domestic front garden

Category 5: Domestic window box or hanging baskets (front garden)

Category 6: Sheltered/retirement accommodation (individuals or groups)

Category 7: School activity or garden

Category 8: Public access gardens

Category 9: Community participation

Category 10: Domestic back garden

Category 11: Wildlife Friendly Category

Due to restricted access with judging back gardens, those who enter the category should ensure access is available between 10am and midday on July 11.

Entrants for Warwick in Bloom 2024 are invited to email the town council before Monday July 8 to confirm their entry and provide their full name, contact number, address and confirm which categories they wish to enter.

Entries can be emailed to: [email protected]

This year all results will be announced at an awards evening on September 19, and not in advance like previous years.