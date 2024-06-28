Deadline for entries for Warwick in Bloom competition is near - but there’s still time to sign up
The year’s competition features 11 categories and includes categories for shops, pubs and B&Bs, schools and residential gardens.
A new ‘Wildlife Friendly’ category has been launched this year, which has seen Warwick Town Council working with Bee Friendly Warwick to raise awareness of the importance of having a pollinator plant and wildlife friendly gardens.
Warwick in Bloom welcomes entries from anyone or any business with a CV34 postcode and entries can be submitted until Monday July 8.
The competition categories for Warwick in Bloom 2024 are:
- Category 1: Retailers & Shops
- Category 2: Commercial premises
- Category 3: Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants
- Category 4: Domestic front garden
- Category 5: Domestic window box or hanging baskets (front garden)
- Category 6: Sheltered/retirement accommodation (individuals or groups)
- Category 7: School activity or garden
- Category 8: Public access gardens
- Category 9: Community participation
- Category 10: Domestic back garden
- Category 11: Wildlife Friendly Category
Due to restricted access with judging back gardens, those who enter the category should ensure access is available between 10am and midday on July 11.
Entrants for Warwick in Bloom 2024 are invited to email the town council before Monday July 8 to confirm their entry and provide their full name, contact number, address and confirm which categories they wish to enter.
Entries can be emailed to: [email protected]
This year all results will be announced at an awards evening on September 19, and not in advance like previous years.
For further information and for the judging criteria, go to: www.warwicktowncouncil.gov.uk/warwick-in-bloom