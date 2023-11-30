Deal agreed to build more affordable homes in Kenilworth housing estate

Miller Homes and Platform Housing Group have reached a deal to provide 24 homes for social rent at Southcrest Rise in Glasshouse Lane.

An agreement to deliver more affordable housing in Kenilworth has been struck that will see 40 new homes available very soon at Southcrest Rise in Glasshouse Lane.

Work, which is due to be fully finished by March 2025. has already begun on the site with a small number of the affordable options being available in the next few months.

Affordable housing at Southcrest Rise in Kenilworth. Picture supplied.

Kate Ellison, a director for Platform Housing, said: “This agreement with Miller Homes means we are able to bring more affordable housing to the area.

"It’s agreements like this that contribute to our ambition to keep delivering the housing requirements local authorities desperately need.

"I want to thank the team at Miller Homes and our land team.

"We’ll continue to explore more ways we can work together with others to provide solutions to the housing crisis.”

Darren Humphreys, managing director at Miller Homes West Midlands, added: “We’re delighted to work alongside Platform Housing Group to bring affordable new homes to Kenilworth.

"In this desirable location property prices can often be prohibitive so we’re thrilled to be able to offer 40 of the 99 properties at Southcrest Rise as affordable homes.

"With many of our homes featuring solar panels, all properties are ultra energy-efficient, so residents will benefit from lower energy bills too.