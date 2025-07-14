Decision soon on plans to build solar farm on land between Leamington and Rugby

A decision on whether to grant permission for a solar farm to be built on land between Leamington and Rugby will be made this week.

BSR Energy wants to build the 16.8 MW solar farm called Ash Tree Solar Park on land south of Leamington Road in Princethorpe.

Rugby Borough Council’s planning officers have recommended that the authority’s planning committee approves the proposals when they are considered on Wednesday (July 16) evening providing BSR agrees to some adjustments being made.

In its proposal documents, ADAS Planning, on behalf of BSR has said: “The proposed development proposed will present a significant, positive and

measurable net gain in biodiversity, and will present a time-limited and completely reversible land use which provides an increased, diversified and stable source of rural income, which contributes to the local economy by way of employment and business rates payments.

"Taking the benefits into account, it is evident that RBC have historically considered solar farm developments of this calibre to be essential.

"Whilst the wider social, environmental and economic benefits are evident, the most pertinent is the imperative to tackle climate change, as recognised in legislation and energy policies, which clearly and decisively outweighs any harm the scheme is considered to present.”

Princethorpe Parish Council has objected to the plans citing the impact the construction work could have on the nearby village and to the roads in the area over the seven months it could take to be completed and loss of farmland.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England has also objected to the plans describing them as “an industrial-type development within the Green Belt”.

To view the plans visit https://planning.agileapplications.co.uk/rugby/application-details/39453