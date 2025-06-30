Decision whether to extend operational time of Ufton Landfill site to 2038 will be made tomorrow

A decision will be made tomorrow on whether to allow the extension of the operational time of the Ufton Landfill site near Southam to 2038.

Warwickshire County Council’s regulatory committee will meet tomorrow and decide on whether Biffa Waste Services Ltd, which should currently cease operations at the Southam Road site in October 2026, will be granted the extension.

Ufton Parish Council has strong objections to the application citing “the continuing nuisance of revolting smells and flies which

emanate from the site particularly during the summer months” as one of the main reasons for this.

Harbury Parish Council is also concerned about the issues with smell and flies “and the fact that an assessment has not been conducted during the summer months when these issues are at their worst”.

In August 2021, residents sent more than 100 dead flies to the boss of the Environment Agency to highlight the worsening problem in the village near Leamington.

To view the application visit https://tinyurl.com/46f987er