Dedicated and long-serving Whitnash councillor is now Mayor of Warwick district

Councillor Robert Margrave will celebrate a quarter of a century of public service in style having been elected as Warwick District Council’s new mayor.

He was unanimously drafted in by his fellow councillors at last week's annual gathering of full council to launch the new municipal year.

Elected at district level in 2015, Cllr Margrave (Whitnash Residents’ Association, Whitnash) has also served Whitnash Town Council since 1999, a vintage year for his party leader and staunch Manchester United fan Councillor Judy Falp (Whitnash).

“I was mayor for the first time, that fantastic goal by Giggsy in the semi-final of the FA Cup and that mad three minutes at the end of the European Cup final that gave us all three trophies,” she recalled in proposing Cllr Margrave for the role.

Cllr Robert Margrave.

“It was also the year that a certain Robert Margrave was elected as a Whitnash town councillor and went on to become mayor three times.

“He has served on so many committees Whitnash Town Council and the district. For someone of Rob’s age who worked to take on that commitment and that of a district councillor as well is pretty amazing.

“He is a Whitnash man through and through, going to Whitnash Primary School, and has helped so many people in the area. I know he will do a really good job.”

Alongside wife and consort Tracy-Ann, Cllr Margrave will be the district’s lead figure at civic and ceremonial events as well as chairing meetings of full council in an unbiased, apolitical manner.

The role of mayor is distinct from that of the political, decision-making position of leader.

Cllr Margrave named two nominated charities for the year, Myton Hospices and the Multiple System Atrophy Trust, a charity that aims to lead the fight against the degenerative brain disease.

“The other day I realised I had been a town councillor for 25 years. Time flies, I had hair then, so I won’t have that to lose or pull out,” said Cllr Margrave.

“Thank you to my fellow councillor for entrusting me with the role of chairman for the next 12 months, I am very much looking forward to it and hope that I can do as good a job as Sidney (Syson, his predecessor) has. It will be a tough act to follow.

“I have had the privilege of being mayor of Whitnash three times so chairing meetings isn’t new but doing it with four or five times the number of councillors is going to be interesting.

“I am sure we will continue to have a year of good natured debate and continue to respect each other as we have been doing for the first of these four years.

“Tracy-Ann and I are looking forward to representing the district outside the meetings, it is a useful way to get an insight into what goes on in our district.”

Outgoing mayor Councillor Sidney Syson (Lib Dem, Leamington Milverton) was also thanked for her stellar stewardship of challenging meetings as political jousting came to the fore after the new Green-Labour administration came to power.

Leader Councillor Ian Davison (Green, Leamington Brunswick) said: "I'd like to add my thanks to Councillor Syson for her wonderful positivity, generosity and energy over the past 12 months.