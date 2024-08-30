Dedicated gardener retires after 50 years of caring for Warwick district’s parks and gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A member of the Warwick District Council’s maintenance team is hanging up his tools after more than five decades caring for the district’s parks, gardens and open spaces.

Neville Richmond, who currently works for the council’s green spaces contractor idVerde, will be retiring from his role today (Friday August 30).

He started his career in 1974 as part of the ‘Arbor’ team.

Neville (pictured third from right) with Idverde colleagues and Cllr Will Roberts, Simon Richardson and Jon Holmes (WDC Green Spaces). Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

Over the years his experience and local knowledge has led to his appointment as a team leader for a number of council contractors and the go to person for the delivery of key projects, advice and best practice.

Neville said: “A lot has changed since my first day with the newly founded district council in 1974, my first job was weeding the beds in St Nicholas Park as one of seven gardeners permanently located there.

"I love all of the district’s parks and couldn’t choose a favourite and will miss the team but am looking forward to having time to show my 11-month-old grandson around.”

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, added: “Neville has been a huge asset to our district and local community and is someone that really takes pride in his job, whether it is the careful watering of the plants or the planting and establishment of new trees, keeping staff motivated or managing the quality and delivery of horticultural standards, provided by Idverde across the district.

"The council would like to thank him for the many years of dedicated service, he will be sorely missed.”